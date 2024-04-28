Rakshit Shetty's '777 Charlie' sets Japan premiere in June

New Delhi, Apr 28 (PTI) National Award-winning film "777 Charlie" is set to be released in Japan on June 28, the makers have announced.

Directed by Kiranraj K and starring Rakshit Shetty, "777 Charlie" won the best National Film Award for the best Kannada film last year. Shetty has also backed the movie via his production house Paramvah Studios.

According to the banner, the film will be distributed in Japan by Shochiku Studios, the outlet behind Seijiro Koyama's "Hachiko Monogatari" (1987), which inspired the 2009 Hollywood film "Hachi: A Dog's Tale" starring Richard Gere.

Paramvah Studios shared the news of the Japan premiere of "777 Charlie" on Saturday.

"#777Charlie travels to #Japan. Legendary Studio @shochiku_movie, known for distributing popular movies such as 'Hachi: A Dog’s Tale', will be distributing '777 Charlie' in Japan.

"It is indeed our honour to be associated with one of the largest and oldest film studios in Japan. #777Charlie Japan release on 28 June 2024. @rakshitshetty @Kiranraj61 @RajbShettyOMK @sangeethaSring @actorsimha @DanishSait @nobinpaul #ParamvahStudios," the post read.

"777 Charlie" is a 2022 Kannada film which follows the journey and bonding between Dharma, a lonely factory worker, played by Rakshit Shetty, and a stray Labrador dog called Charlie.

In an X post, Kiranraj said the movie will also be released in Russia, Taiwan, Latin America, Germany, and other countries.

The film also starred Sangeetha Sringeri, Raj B. Shetty, Danish Sait, Bobby Simha and Aniruddh Roy. PTI RDS RDS RDS