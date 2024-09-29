Rakul Preet Singh evades query on father-in-law Vashu Bhagnani

Yas Island (Abu Dhabi), Sep 29 (PTI) Actor Rakul Preet Singh evaded a query about the allegations of non-payment of dues against her father-in-law, producer Vashu Bhagnani.

Bhagnani has repeatedly denied these claims.

At the green carpet of the IIFA Awards 2024 on Saturday, Singh was asked to comment on the reports in the media about Bhagnani but she walked away saying, "Sorry".

In June, Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) president BN Tiwari had told PTI that the veteran producer owes over Rs 65 lakh to crew members who worked on three of his films “Mission Raniganj”, “Ganapath” and “Bade Miyan Chote Miyan”.

Recently, there were reports that "Bade Miyan Chote Miyan" director Ali Abbas Zafar had sued Bhagnani over alleged non-payment of dues to the tune of Rs 7 crore.

It was also reported in the media that Bhagnani and his son Jackky Bhagnani had filed a police complaint against Zafar for allegedly "siphoning off subsidy funds he took from Abu Dhabi" authorities for "Bade Miyan Chote Miyan", following which many people claiming to be part of the film's crew came forward to defend the director on social media.

Last week, Bhagnani lodged a police complaint accusing Netflix India of cheating him to the tune of Rs 47.37 crore over film rights, a charge rejected by the leading OTT platform. The Mumbai police's Economic Offences Wing (EOW) has started an investigation into the complaint filed by Bhagnani.

At the green carpet, Singh said she has begun work on "De De Pyaar De 2".

The actor also talked about the growing popularity of South cinema across the globe.

"They always had the acceptance and popularity. It's just that it has become seamless now. With the advent of OTT and digital evolution, it has become one platform where you celebrate Indian cinema. There are no language barriers. It's amazing and a matter of great pride," she said.