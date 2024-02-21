Rakul Preet Singh marries Jackky Bhagnani in Goa

Mumbai, Feb 21 (PTI) Bollywood actors Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani tied the knot in Goa at a five-star hotel on Wednesday.

The couple got married as per Punjabi and Sindhi ceremonies, in the presence of their family and industry friends including Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff and Shilpa Shetty Kundra.

Singh, 33, was seen wearing a pastel shade lehenga, while Bhagnani, 39, opted for beige sherwani.

The couple took to social media to post special moments from their wedding with their fans and followers. "Mine now and forever. 21-02-2024 #abdonobhagna-ni," they wrote on Instagram, posting photos with a heart emoji.

Amidst the joyous occasion, Bhagnani unveiled a special gift for Singh, a heartfelt song titled 'Bin Tere.' The song has been written, composed, and sung by the actor-producer himself.

A host of Bollywood celebrities such as Ananya Panday, Aditya Roy Kapur, Riteish Deshmukh with wife Genelia D'Souza, Ayushmann Khurrana with wife Tahira Kashyap, Bhumi Pednekar and Esha Deol among others attended the wedding. PTI COR KKP CK