Ralph Fiennes-starrer '28 Years Later: The Bone Temple' to release in India in January

Mumbai, Dec 3 (PTI) Sony Pictures on Wednesday announced that "28 Years Later: The Bone Temple", the latest chapter in the post-apocalyptic franchise originally created by filmmaker Danny Boyle, is set to release in Indian theatres on January 16, 2026.

The Hollywood studio has also released the official trailer of the movie, which picks up after the events of this year's "28 Years Later", starring Ralph Fiennes, Alfie Williams and Aaron Taylor Johnson.

The new instalment is directed by Nia DaCosta and written by Alex Garland, who penned the earlier films in the acclaimed series.

In the new film, Dr. Kelson, played by Fiennes, becomes entangled in a shocking new relationship that carries world-altering consequences, while Spike (Williams) finds himself trapped in a terrifying encounter with Jimmy Crystal, portrayed by Jack O’Connell.

The storyline suggests a deeper psychological and moral descent for the characters as the world around them continues to collapse.

Produced by Andrew Macdonald, Peter Rice, Bernard Bellew, Danny Boyle and Garland, the film also stars Erin Kellyman and Chi Lews-Parry.

Oscar winner Cillian Murphy, who headlined Boyle's 2002 original movie "28 Days Later", returns as executive producer.

"28 Years Later: The Bone Temple" will be released across India in English and Hindi.