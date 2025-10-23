Ram Charan and Upasana Konidela announce second pregnancy

New Delhi, Oct 23 (PTI) Telugu actor Ram Charan and wife Upasana Konidela on Thursday announced that they are expecting their second child.

The couple posted a video from Upasana's baby shower ceremony on Instagram with Chiranjeevi and wife Surekha. The ceremony coincided with Diwali celebrations.

Upasana wore a traditional blue kurta while the guests showered her with gifts and blessings. Charan also wore a baby blue kurta while hugging guests which included celebrities like Venkatesh, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Nagarjuna and Varun Tej among others.

Tej, the nephew of Chiranjeevi, also welcomed a son with wife Lavanya Tripathi on September 10.

Charan was last seen in a double role in the 2025 political action film "Game Changer". He will next feature in "Peddi" alongside Shiva Rajkumar, Janhvi Kapoor, Divyendu Sharma and Jagapathi Babu.