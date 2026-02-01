Ram Charan, his daughter Klin Kaara Konidela get mobbed by fans

New Delhi, Feb 1 (PTI) Actor Ram Charan was mobbed by the fans upon his arrival at the hospital with his two-year-old daughter Klin Kaara Konidela, to visit his wife Upasana Konidela and their newborn twins.

In the videos circulating on the internet, the "Game Changer" actor is seen making his way out of a crowd of people, while holding his daughter in his arms.

Charan and Konidela announced the arrival of twins, a baby boy and a baby girl with a post on social media on Sunday. "Happy to share that we have been blessed with a baby boy & girl. Having two daughters and a son fills us with immense gratitude...The women in our life have been our greatest strength. I’m very thankful to all our fans, family and well-wishers who have stood by us and supported us through every moment," it read.

As videos of him surfaced on the internet, many users called out the behaviour by the public and said fans should understand that even artists require privacy.

"He is going to meet his wife and newborn kids give some privacy, don’t cause too much disturbance guys," wrote one user.

"No child should go through this! So so shameless! What happened to basic civic sense and safety? Disgusting behaviour by his so called fans! Its such a frightening situation for that poor child," wrote another.

"Disgusting," read another comment by the user. PTI ATR ATR ATR