Ram Charan wraps shooting for 'Game Changer', posts BTS from the set on Instagram

Mumbai: Telugu actor Ram Charan wrapped shooting for his upcoming film "Game Changer".

The actor, 39, made the announcement on Monday as he shared an Instagram collage of behind the scenes shots from the set.

The project was announced in 2021. It is now set to move to the pre-production stage.

"The GAME is about to CHANGE! '#GAMECHANGER'. That’s a wrap! See you at the cinemas,” Charan shared.

Directed by S Shankar, the action thriller will also feature Kiara Advani as the female lead. The actor was last seen in "Satyaprem Ki Katha" where she starred alongside Kartik Aaryan.

"Game Changer" will mark the second collaboration for Charan and Advani, 31, after their appearance in action drama "Vinaya Vidheya Rama". The film had its release in 2019 and was directed by Boyapati Srinu.

Written by Karthik Subbaraj, the music for "Game Changer" has been composed by S Thaman. The makers previously released the first track of the film in March titled "Jaragandi".

S J Suryah, Anjali, Jayaram, Sunil, Naveen Chandra and Samuthirakani will round off the cast of the project.

Distributed by AA Films and Zee Studios, the film is produced by Dil Raju and Sirish. It will star Charan in the role of an IAS officer. The movie will be a pan-India release.