Ram Charan's 16th film is titled 'Peddi', to be directed by Buchi Babu Sana

New Delhi: "Peddi" is the title of Ram Charan’s 16th feature film, the makers announced on Thursday, coinciding with the Telugu star’s 40th birthday.

Production house Mythri Movie Makers revealed the title of the movie, being directed by Buchi Babu Sana, on its official social media pages.

"A Man of the Land, A Force of the Nature. #RC16 is #PEDDI. Happy Birthday Global Star @AlwaysRamCharan," the studio said on Instagram.

Charan, the star of movies such as "Magadheera", "Yevadu", "Rangasthalam" and "RRR", also shared the poster of the movie on his Instagram handle.

"A FIGHT FOR IDENTITY!! #RC16 is #Peddi. A @buchibabu_sana film," he wrote.

Bollywood star Janhvi Kapoor will play the leading lady in the movie. The film is her second Telugu project after "Devara", headlined by Charan's "RRR" co-star Jr NTR.

The cast also includes Kannada megastar Shiva Rajkumar, Jagapathi Babu and "Mirzapur" actor Divyendu Sharma.

"Peddi" is presented by Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings under the banner of Vriddhi Cinemas.

The film is produced by Venkata Satish Kilaru, with music by Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman, cinematography by R Rathnavelu, production design by Avinash Kolla and editing by Navin Nooli.