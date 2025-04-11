Ram Gopal Varma teams up with Manoj Bajpayee for horror-comedy 'Police Station Mein Bhoot'

New Delhi: Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma is set to reunite with Manoj Bajpayee for his next directorial titled "Police Station Mein Bhoot".

Varma has previously collaborated with the actor on several projects, including "Satya" (1998) and "Kaun?" (1999).

The director said it will be the first time for him to do a horror comedy film as he announced the news on his X handle.

"After 'Satya', 'Kaun' and 'Shool', I am thrilled to announce, me and @BajpayeeManoj are once again teaming up for a horror comedy a genre which neither of us did. I have done horror, gangster, romantic, political dramas, adventure capers, thrillers etc, but never a horror comedy," he wrote in the caption.

"With cutting-edge VFX, spine-chilling horror effects, 'Police Station Mein Bhoot' will be a fun filled film that will terrify you," he added.

Varma's directorial "Satya" served as a breakthrough film for Bajpayee. The actor won the National Award in Best Supporting Actor category for his performance in the film. He portrayed the role of Bhiku Mhatre.