Ram Kapoor on screen reunion with wife Gautami: She says industry can't afford us together

Mumbai, Sep 24 (PTI) Ram Kapoor and wife Gautami Kapoor have not worked together after "Ghar Ek Mandir" in early 2000s, and fans hoping to see them together on screen again will have to wait a little more, says the actor. In the popular show, produced by Ekta Kapoor, Ram and Gautami played Rahul and Aanchal who get married due to family pressure only to fall in love eventually.

Ram said he too wants to reunite with Gautami.

“When I ask her ‘The fans want to see us together, when will that happen’? She says, ‘The industry cannot afford us together’,” Ram told PTI when asked about the two of them coming together for a project.

The “Jubilee” actor said he has been inundated with messages from industry folks and fans praising Gautami’s compelling performance as a grieving mother in the ZEE5 series “Gyaarah Gyaarah”.

The show, also starring Kritika Kamra, Raghav Juyal, and Dhairya Karwa, is the remake of the popular South Korean drama “Signal”.

“After the success of ‘Gyaarah Gyaarah’, the whole world is messaging me, including a lot of my co-stars, fans, and colleagues, to give the message to my wife that ‘How brilliant she was in ‘Gyaarah Gyaarah’,” he said.

“Whenever I forward those messages to her, I just add a line, ‘Can I please now retire?’ and she tells me, ‘You can never retire because all your money is my money and all my money is also my money’,” he joked.

Ram's latest project, the Jio Cinema series "Khalbali Records" has garnered attention, and he has an exciting lineup of projects, including "Jolly LLB 3" alongside Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi, an untitled film with Ayushmann Khurrana, and two shows for Disney+ Hotstar. On the other hand, Gautami is actively involved in multiple upcoming OTT shows.