Ram Kapoor's series 'Monk' to release on JioHotstar on June 27

New Delhi: "Mistry", starring Ram Kapoor, is set to stream on JioHotstar from June 27, the streaming platform announced on Tuesday.

The upcoming series is an adaptation of the American show "Monk", which revolved around a detective with obsessive-compulsive disorder.

Kapoor essays the role of Armaan Mistry in the series.

The streamer shared the teaser of the series on its official X handle.

"Chaotic to some. An enigma to all. When it comes to unsolved mysteries, no man better than Mistry! Hotstar Specials: Mistry Streaming June 27 only on JioHotstar. #MistryOnJioHotstar," read the caption.

"Mistry" also stars Mona Singh and Shikha Talsania.