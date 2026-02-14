Mumbai (PTI): Anand Ramanand Sagar Chopra, son of legendary filmmaker Ramanand Sagar of “Ramayana” fame, passed away following prolonged illness here, his wife Nisha Sagar Chopra said.

He was 84.

“He took his last breath at 10:37 am in the morning yesterday. The whole family was by his side. He went away peacefully. He was a beautiful soul. He was soft spoken, he never lost his head on anybody. It’s a great loss for everyone,” his wife told PTI.

Nisha Sagar Chopra shared that her husband was suffering from Parkinson’s disease for the last 25 years.

“Even in that condition, he made ‘Ramayana’ for NDTV, which he directed. From the last two years, things became bad, it was an advanced stage of Parkinson. In the last few months, there was an infection in his body, he couldn’t recover after that. He was bed-ridden for a couple of months. So, advanced Parkinson and infection in the body was the cause (of his demise),” she said.

Born on September 3, 1941, Anand Sagar Chopra made five films, “Hamrahi” with Randhir Kapoor and Tanuja, “Ram Bharose”, which featured Amjad Khan, Vidya Sinha, Sarika and Rakesh Roshan, “Armaan” with Shammi Kapoor, and others.

He also directed songs including ‘Hari Om Hari’ from the film “Pyaara Dushman” and ‘Ramba Ho Samba Ho’ from the movie, “Armaan”. Both high-energy disco songs were sung by Bappi Lahiri and Usha Uthup.

Anand Sagar also helmed TV shows like “Ramyana”, “Shirdi Ke Saibaba”, and many others.

The lead actor of “Ramayana”, Arun Govil, penned a heartfelt note on social media, fondly remembering his “dear friend”.

“The news of the passing of Anand Ramanand Sagar Chopra ji, in Mumbai at the age of 84, is extremely heartbreaking. He was not only endowed with a sensitive and noble personality, but as a skilled director, he carved out a distinct identity for himself in the world of Indian television and cinema,” Govil said.

The actor, who played the role of Lord Rama in the TV show, said working with Anand Sagar Chopra was the most “joyful and unforgettable” experience of his life.

“I pray to Lord Shri Ram ji that he grant a place at his divine feet to the departed soul and bestow strength upon the bereaved family to bear this immense sorrow,” Govil said.

The funeral of Anand Sagar was held on Friday evening at Pawan Hans crematorium in suburban Mumbai. The family will hold a prayer meet on Monday.

Anand Sagar is survived by wife and three children.