Ramanand Sagar’s son Prem Sagar dies at 81

Mumbai, Aug 31 (PTI) Director-cinematographer Prem Sagar, son of “Ramayana” director Ramanand Sagar, passed away on Sunday morning at his residence here, his younger brother Moti Sagar said.

He was 81.

“He had been unwell for quite some time. He was admitted to Breach Candy Hospital for about three weeks. He was discharged yesterday (Saturday) as the infection had spread in his blood. The doctors suggested that we take him back home. He passed away around 10 am,” Moti Sagar told PTI.

Prem Sagar, an FTII (Film and Television Institute of India) graduate, worked as a cinematographer on films like “Charas” and “Lalkar” and served as a producer and director on TV shows like “Alif Laila” and “Vikram and Betaal”.

He even acted in a few projects like “Nishchaiy”, “Ek Ladka Ek Ladki”, “Jawani Zindabad”, “Sagar Sangam”, and “Namak Halal”.

Actor and MP Arun Govil, who played the role of Lord Ram in “Ramayan”, took to social media to mourn the demise of Prem Sagar.

“The news of the demise of Shri Prem Sagar ji, son of the late Shri Ramanand Sagar ji, who, through the Ramayan TV serial, brought Lord Shri Ram’s dignity, ideals, and teachings to every household via electronic media and a renowned film producer himself, is deeply saddening.

“We pray to Lord Shri Ram to grant the departed soul a place at His divine feet and to give strength to the bereaved family to bear this profound grief. Om Shanti,” the actor wrote.

The last rites were held around 3 pm at Pawan Hans crematorium in suburban Juhu.

Prem Sagar is survived by his wife, two daughters and a son. PTI KKP NR