'Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama' trailer in 4K brings ancient epic to life

Mumbai: The trailer of ‘Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama' was released by Excel Entertainment on Friday, showcasing the epic tale in 4K for the first time. The movie is set to hit theatres on January 24.

Excel Entertainment's Farhan Akhtar posted the trailer of the epic on his official X handle.

“Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama”, the 1993 Japanese-Indian anime film was earlier scheduled to be released with new dubs in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu alongside its original English version on October 18, 2024, in the 4K format.

The movie is distributed across India by Geek Pictures India, AA Films, and Excel Entertainment.

The epic anime movie was directed by Yugo Sako, Ram Mohan, and Koichi Sasaki.

In its earlier Hindi version, "Ramayan" star Arun Govil voiced the character of Ram, Namrata Sawhney voice starred as Sita and the late Amrish Puri lent his voice to Raavan. Veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha served as the narrator.

Renowned screenwriter V Vijayendra Prasad, known for the "Baahubali" franchise, "Bajrangi Bhaijaan" and "RRR", has overseen the creative adaptation of the new versions of the film.

"Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama" was screened in India at the 24th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in 1993, but wasn't released in cinema halls.

It became popular with Indian audiences upon its re-runs on TV channels in the early 2000s.