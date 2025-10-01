Rami Malek to headline filmmaker Ira Sachs' 'The Man I Love'

Los Angeles, Oct 1 (PTI) Oscar winner Rami Malek is all set to star in filmmaker Ira Sachs' upcoming movie "The Man I Love" alongside actors with Tom Sturridge, Rebecca Hall, Ebon Moss-Bachrach and Luther Ford.

The director, known for films like "Peter Hujar's Day", "Frankie" and "Forty Shades of Blue", has also penned the screenplay along with Mauricio Zacharias, reported entertainment news outlet Variety.

The film is described as a "musical fantasia of a city under duress" being set in '80s New York.

Malek, who won the Academy Award for his performance in "Bohemian Rhapsody" will reportedly portray Jimmy George, a downtown artist living "in an extraordinary moment between great illness and death when, still, all beauty and love is possible." Principal photography is scheduled to commence in New York in late September. Scott McGehee, David Siegel and Mike Spreter will be producing through Big Creek Projects, alongside Myriam Schroeter.

Executive producers include Jack Heller and Caitlin de Lisser-Ellen of Assemble Media, Loring McAlpin, Jonathan Weiner and Meredith Crowley of Merino Films, Lucas Joaquin and Kevin Chneiweiss.

Malek will next appear with Russell Crowe in "Nuremberg" which premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival in September and is scheduled to release in November. PTI SMR SMR RB RB