Rana Daggubati to host Prime Video talk show 'The Rana Connection'

Mumbai, Mar 19 (PTI) Rana Daggubati is set to host a talk show which will feature the "Baahubali" star interacting with his friends and contemporaries from Indian cinema, streaming platform Prime Video announced on Tuesday.

Titled "The Rana Connection", the Amazon Original series is produced by Daggubati's banner Spirit Media Pvt Ltd.

Daggubati introduced the show at the Prime Video Presents event, hosted by filmmaker Karan Johar.

Johar, who had distributed the Telugu film franchise "Baahubali" in the Hindi belt, quipped that he would now have to compete with south cinema even in the chat show arena. Johar hosts the celebrity talk show "Koffee With Karan".

In response, Daggubati asked if the filmmaker would be up for a game of rapid fire, a popular segment from Johar's show.

Rajeev Ranjan and Prashanth Potluri serve as producers on "The Rana Connection".