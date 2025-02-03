Rana Daggubati-Venkatesh's 'Rana Naidu' back for second season, Arjun Rampal joins cast

Mumbai, Feb 3 (PTI) Streaming service Netflix on Monday offered a glimpse into the second season of "Rana Naidu", starring Rana Daggubati and Venkatesh.

An official adaptation of popular American series ”Ray Donovan”, the show brought together the real life uncle-nephew duo for the first time. It follows the life of Rana Naidu (Rana), the go-to guy for everyone in Bollywood when they have a problem, and his tense equation with estranged father Naga (Venkatesh).

At the streamer's slate announcement event for the year 2025, Daggubati said the first season of the show, which premiered in March 2023, was a walk in the park as compared to the second chapter, which is going to be messy and bloodier.

In season two, Rana Naidu embarks on one last job to secure his family’s future before getting out of the 'fixing' business for good, but soon finds himself entangled in conflicts with his loved ones - and the looming threat of a ruthless underworld figure from his past.

The series also stars Surveen Chawla and Kriti Kharbanda.

Show creator Karan Anshuman said in the second season the story goes beyond the father-son conflict.

According to Anshuman, the wild card in season two is actor Arjun Rampal.

Producer Sunder Aaron of Locomotive Global said "Rana Naidu" season two will surprise everyone with its "vision, scale and story".

"Our new cast additions are especially exciting, and the partnership Locomotive has enjoyed with Netflix throughout the process has made it all possible. The Netflix team has always and only been committed to telling the best possible story, no matter what! I am sure that when the show drops, our fans will feel it's been well worth the wait," he added. PTI BK RB RB