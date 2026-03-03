Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal and others celebrate Holi

Mumbai, Mar 3 (PTI) Bollywood celebrities including Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal and Shabana Azmi among others on Tuesday celebrated Holi with their family and friends and revelled in vibrant colours of the festival.

Kaif shared a picture on her Instagram handle alongside husband and actor, Kaushal, brother-in-law Sunny Kaushal, and sister Isabelle Kaif.

“The Happiest Happy Holi,” she wrote.

Veteran actor Azmi and her husband, lyricist-poet Javed Akhtar, celebrated their annual Holi bash, with industry friends, including Urmila Matondkar, Manish Malhotra, Divya Dutta, Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal, and Meiyang Chang.

Malhotra shared photos from the Holi bash of Azmi, who he called a “loving and warm” host.

“Happy Holi Everyone. Played Holi after many years all for the love for my dearest, my favourite.. the iconic @azmishabana18 love her warmth, her spirit and the loving host that she is and with my dearest gorgeous @urmilamatondkarofficial we both at Holi together after I think the 90s. Holi ke Rang, lots of selfies and amazing food,” he wrote.

Earlier in the day, Ranbir also stepped out to introduce his daughter Raha to the vibrant festival of colours.

Actors Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon, Neha Dhupia, Soha Ali Khan shared sneak peek of their Holi celebration with their loved ones.

Dhawan shared photos of him and wife Natasha on social media and wrote, “Happy holi to everyone around our planet. Praying for peace and brotherhood.” “Happy Holi from our Fam to yours,” Sanon captioned the post alongside a series of photos with her family featuring herself, her parents, sister Nupur Sanon and her husband and singer Stebin Ben. PTI KKP ATR ATR