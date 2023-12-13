Ranbir Kapoor-starrer 'Animal' earns over Rs 750 crore at worldwide box office

Mumbai, Dec 13 (PTI) Action drama movie "Animal", fronted by Ranbir Kapoor, has raised Rs 757.73 crore gross in global box office collections since its release on December 1.

Advertisment

Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the film also features Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, Triptii Dimri, Suresh Oberoi and Prem Chopra.

T-Series, one of the production houses behind "Animal", shared the movie's latest box office figures on its official Instagram account on Wednesday.

"#Animal record-breaking reign continues 12-day worldwide gross," the banner captioned the post, adding that the film earned Rs 757.73 crore in worldwide gross figures in 12 days.

Advertisment

The pan-India film was released in five languages -- Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.

While it has set the cash registers ringing, "Animal" has been labelled misogynistic and brutally violent by a section of viewers and critics.

The movie is produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar for T-Series, Murad Khetani for Cine1 Studios and Pranay Reddy Vanga for Bhadrakali Pictures. PTI RDS RDS RDS