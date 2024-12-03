Ranbir Kapoor to attend Red Sea International Film Festival

New Delhi, Dec 3 (PTI) Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor is the latest Indian actor to be invited to participate in the upcoming Red Sea International Film Festival 2024.

After superstars Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranbir is set to be a part of the upcoming 'In-Conversation' series at the gala, which opens on December 5 in Saudi Arabia's Jeddah.

Ranbir's session is scheduled on December 8.

"One of Bollywood's most celebrated actors, Ranbir Kapoor is known for his remarkable versatility and his ability to play compelling characters that have left a lasting impact on Indian cinema captivating audiences with his unforgettable performances in his films," read the profile description of the actor on the film festival's official website.

Ranbir's last film release was 2023's action drama "Animal".

The Red Sea Film Festival 2024 will conclude on December 14.