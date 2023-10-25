Ranbir Kapoor to his critics: I don't own image created by movies or characters

Mumbai: Actor Ranbir Kapoor, who made headlines recently after his actor-wife Alia Bhatt revealed he doesn't like her wearing lipstick, has addressed the criticism about him being an enabler of "toxic masculinity", saying that sometimes a lot of things are written about celebrities which are not necessarily true.

In the clips from Ranbir's online interaction with his fans on social media, the actor said he is on the side of those fighting toxic masculinity and it's ok if people want "to use me as the face of it".

"Sometimes a lot of things are written about you as an actor, a lot of opinions are made which are not necessarily true and if you take it with a pinch of salt because this image of mine which has been created by the movies or the characters I play or by media is something that I don't own.

"It's owned by the public, it's owned by people who like my work, who dislike my work and they are allowed to say anything about me as long as they give my work a chance, as long as I can prove to them as an actor, and that has always been my focus is just to act," said the actor.

Ranbir, who is not on any social media platform, said he read articles about him being "toxic".

"... Something relating to some statement I made and I understand this. And, listen I am on the side of the people who are fighting (against) this toxic masculinity. I'm on the side of the people who are fighting (against) it, so if they want to use me as the face of it, it's fine because their fight is bigger than just me feeling bad about them having an opinion about what I said. I look at a larger picture," he added.

In an interview with a publication, Alia had shared: "One thing my husband...when he wasn't my husband but when he was my boyfriend as well... he would be like 'wipe that off, wipe that off' because he loves the natural colour of my lips." A section of social media users took umbrage at the revelation and called Ranbir "toxic" and a "red flag" in the "Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva" co-stars' relationship.

The actor, who is looking forward to the release of his next film "Animal" on December 1, shared that he is on paternity leave for about six months.

Ranbir, 41, and Alia, 30, welcomed daughter Raha last November.

"I'm on a long break. I haven't really signed a film yet. I'll be home for five-six months. It was always my plan. When Raha was born, I was committed with 'Animal', I was busy shooting. I wanted to take this paternity leave." Right now, Ranbir said, his focus is to spend time with his daughter and "clean up" his life.

"I have changed a lot of my lifestyle. I have quit drinking and smoking. I have become a vegetarian. I'm doing a lot of yoga and meditation. I'm really trying to clean up my life. Entering my 40s, trying to be healthy for my kid, myself," the actor said.

If everything works out, Nitesh Tiwari's "Ramayan" will be his next project.

"'Ramayan' is a big project. Nothing has been finalised. Hope it does." About the second part of "Brahmastra", Ranbir said the team will start shooting after director Ayan Mukerji finishes work on "War 2", starring Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone.

"Ayan is working on 'War 2' right now. The plan is to finish War 2 by mid-next year, and we will hopefully start shooting for 'Brahmastra 2' by the end of 2024 or at the beginning of 2025. There is a lot of work happening on the film.

"We have really understood the kind of criticism we got for the film. We are taking constructive criticism into consideration about the dialogues and the romantic track. We are understanding it, and we will go beyond that." The actor also shared he will hear the script of the long-in-the-works Kishore Kumar biopic by Anurag Basu by the month end.