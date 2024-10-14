Ranbir Kapoor turns groom for Tarun Tahiliani's collection at LFW X FDCI 2024

New Delhi: Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor turned showstopper for designer Tarun Tahiliani on the last day of the Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI 2024.

Tahiliani presented his festive wear collection "Baaraat by Tasva" on Sunday.

Dressed as a groom, Kapoor arrived for the fashion show in a vintage white car along with Tahiliani.

Other male models, who wore other ensembles from the collection, danced to the beats of the dhol as the car made its way into the venue.

The "Animal" star wore a silk ivory turban and a silk ivory sherwani which he paired with a matching churidar. He carried a pink shawl draped over his shoulders and pink mojaris.

Kapoor waved, folded hands in a namaste, and blew kisses to the spectators as he walked the ramp.

Towards the end of the show, the actor danced on the stage with Tahiliani and fellow models.

Comic Anubhav Singh Bassi, who co-starred with Kapoor in "Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar", also posed on the ramp in an all black ensemble.