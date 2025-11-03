Randeep Hooda becomes goodwill champion of ALTEFF

New Delhi, Nov 3 (PTI) Bollywood actor and environmental advocate Randeep Hooda has been announced as the goodwill champion for the All Living Things Environmental Film Festival (ALTEFF) 2025.

The ALTEFF is India’s largest film festival dedicated to showcasing stories around nature, sustainability, and climate action.

"Randeep Hooda embodies everything that ALTEFF stands for empathy towards nature, respect for all life forms, and an active commitment to conservation. He’s not only an acclaimed actor but also someone who walks the talk when it comes to protecting the environment. Having him as our Goodwill Champion is an honour, and we’re excited to work together in amplifying the message of sustainability and compassion for all living beings," said festival director Kunal Khanna in a statement.

The actor expressed excitement about his new role, calling nature his biggest teacher and how he feels a sense of responsibility to give back to it.

“Nature has always been my greatest teacher. Whether I’m spending time in the wild or supporting causes for animal and environmental welfare, I feel a sense of responsibility to give back to the planet that gives us so much.

"The All Living Things Environmental Film Festival is a powerful platform that brings attention to stories that matter, stories that remind us that we share this earth with countless other species. I’m proud to be part of this movement and hope to inspire more people to take action for the planet," he said.

Over the years, ALTEFF has received support from several environmentally conscious celebrities, including Alia Bhatt and Dia Mirza, both of whom have lent their support to amplify the festival's mission of sustainability and ecological awareness.