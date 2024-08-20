Randeep Hooda joins Sunny Deol in upcoming action film

Mumbai, Aug 20 (PTI) Actor Randeep Hooda is the latest addition to Sunny Deol's upcoming action film with filmmaker Gopichand Malineni.

Produced by Mythri Movie Makers and People Media Factory, the film stars Deol in the lead. Saiyami Kher and Regina Cassandra also feature in pivotal roles.

Hooda, 48, announced the news on his official social media handles.

"Excited to be a part of this action feast - '#SDGM'. Cannot wait to get on sets with @iamsunnydeol Paaji and the entire team. As promised, this will be a MASS FEAST," Hooda posted on X.

Malineni is best known for directing Telugu action films such as “Don Seenu”, “Bodyguard”, “Balupu”, and “Veera Simha Reddy”.

The actor most recently directed "Swatantrya Veer Savarkar", which was released in March.