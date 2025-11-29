Randeep Hooda, Lin Laishram announce pregnancy

New Delhi: Actor Randeep Hooda on Saturday announced he and his wife, actor-entrepreneur Lin Laishram, are expecting their first child.

The couple shared a collaborative post on their respective Instagram handles, which had a picture of both of them sitting in front of the fire.

"Two years of love, adventure, and now… a little wild one on the way," read the caption.

Hooda, known for featuring in projects such as "Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster", "Rang Rasiya", "Highway" and "Sarbjit", dated Laishram for several years before making their relationship official on Instagram in 2022.

The duo married in 2023 in Chumthang Sanapung in Imphal.

The wedding was performed in traditional Meitei rituals which featured the bride circling in dignified movement around a seated groom for seven times and the bride and groom garlanding each other with floral garland made of a variety of Jasmine flowers (kundo) amidst cheers from the guests.