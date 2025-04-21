Randeep Hooda meets Prime Minister Narendra Modi: It was a great honour

New Delhi: Actor Randeep Hooda says meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi was a "great honour and a privilege".

Hooda, who most recently starred in "Jaat", shared a series of pictures alongside the prime minister on his Instagram handle. Hooda's mother, Asha Hooda and sister, Anjali Hooda, were also present.

"It was a great honour and a privilege to meet the Honourable Prime Minister of India, Shri @narendramodi ji. His insight, wisdom, and thoughts on the future of our great country are always so inspiring. His pat on the back is a great encouragement to keep doing good work in our respective fields and contributing to the growth of our nation," the 48-year-old actor post on the X.

It was a great honour and a privilege to meet the Honourable Prime Minister of India, Shri @narendramodi ji. His insight, wisdom, and thoughts on the future of our great country are always so inspiring. His pat on the back is a great encouragement to keep doing good work in our… pic.twitter.com/h0RQ0PfvR2 — Randeep Hooda (@RandeepHooda) April 21, 2025

Hooda said the conversation with the prime minister revolved around "the global rise of Indian cinema and the power of authentic storytelling".

They also discussed about World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit (WAVES), which is set to take place in Mumbai between May 1 and May 4.

"It was also a proud family moment to be joined by my mother, Asha Hooda and sister, Dr. Anjali Hooda, who also exchanged thoughts with the PM on his initiatives of anti obesity drive and holistic wellness," he concluded.

Hooda's latest film "Jaat" released on April 10 and also stars Sunny Deol, Vineet Kumar Singh and Saiyami Kher. Last week, the makers confirmed the second part of the film.