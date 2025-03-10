Randeep Hooda to play antagonist in Sunny Deol-starrer 'Jaat'

New Delhi: Actor Randeep Hooda has joined Bollywood star Sunny Deol in "Jaat", set to hit the big screen on the occasion of Baisakhi on April 10.

The upcoming film is directed by Gopichand Malineni and produced by Mythri Movie Makers and People Media Factory.

Mythri Movie Makers, best known for producing the "Pushpa" film franchise starring Allu Arjun, shared Hooda's first look as his character Ranatunga on Monday.

"Evil has a new name - RANATUNGA. Here's @RandeepHooda from the world of #JAAT. The stage is set for a ruthless face-off with the JAAT.

"GRAND RELEASE WORLDWIDE ON APRIL 10th. #BaisakhiWithJaat Starring Action Superstar @iamsunnydeol Directed by @megopichand Produced by @MythriOfficial & @peoplemediafcy A @MusicThaman Mass Beat," the banner said in an X post.

Evil has a new name - 𝐑𝐀𝐍𝐀𝐓𝐔𝐍𝐆𝐀 ❤️‍🔥



Here's @RandeepHooda from the world of #JAAT 💥



▶️ https://t.co/Cvlujt7tsb



The stage is set for a ruthless face-off with the JAAT 🔥🔥



GRAND RELEASE WORLDWIDE ON APRIL 10th.#BaisakhiWithJaat



Starring Action Superstar… pic.twitter.com/ZfQgEqhEgL — Mythri Movie Makers (@MythriOfficial) March 10, 2025

"Jaat" is billed as a "high-octane drama" with "larger-than-life action sequences". It is slated to be released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages, according to the makers.

Vineet Kumar Singh, Saiyami Kher and Regina Cassandra also round out the cast of the film.

Thaman S, known for "Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo", "Daaku Maharaj", "Varisu", and "Guntur Kaaram", has composed the music for "Jaat".