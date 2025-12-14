Randeep Hooda visits Cellular Jail, recalls shooting 'Swatantrya Veer Savarkar'

New Delhi, Dec 14 (PTI) Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda shared a series of pictures on his social media on Sunday as he visited Cellular Jail, where he shot his directorial debut "Swatantrya Veer Savarkar".

Released in March 2024, "Swatantrya Veer Savarkar" revolved around the life of an Indian politician, Vinayak Damodar Savarkar. It featured the actor in the titular role.

The 49-year-old actor penned a lengthy note on his Instagram handle as he shared the pictures. "Sri Vijayapuram (Port Blair). Cellular Jail. 115 years of Sagara Pran Tarmalala! To revisit the very Cellular Jail where Veer Savarkar once suffered, where I shot a major chunk of #SwatantryaVeerSavarkar and to witness the unveiling of his statue in what was once dreaded Kaala Paani, feels deeply personal. History may remember slowly, but truth endures," he wrote in the caption.

"I was honoured to be present on this historic occasion, and humbled to receive recognition from Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh Sarsanghchalak Shri Mohan Bhagwat ji and Hon’ble Union Home Minister of India Shri Amit Shah ji, at the same place that once bore witness to Veer Savarkar’s immense sacrifice.

A moment where history, sacrifice, and long-overdue recognition converged in Port Blair. Veer Savarkar’s legacy stands tall today, finally honoured where he once endured unimaginable hardship. Vande Mataram," he added.

The film also starred Ankita Lokhande and Tirrtha Murbaadkar in pivotal roles. PTI ATR ATR ATR