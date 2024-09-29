Rani Mukerji dedicates IIFA award win to all mothers

Yas Island (Abu Dhabi): A mother's love knows no law and pity, said "Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway" star Rani Mukerji, who dedicated her best actress IIFA Award win to mothers around the world.

Mukerji won the trophy for her role in "Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway", billed as an untold story about a journey of a mother’s battle against an entire country.

Based on a true incident that rocked children and human rights at an international level, the Hindi film is directed by Ashima Chibber of “Mere Dad Ki Maruti” fame.

Mothers can move mountains for their children and make the world a better place, said Mukerji in her acceptance speech at Saturday's award ceremony.

"The story of this Indian immigrant mother shook me deeply.. a mother's love for her child is unconditional.. unconditional love I used to believe was a myth till I had my own.

"A mother's love knows no law and no pity. It dares all things and crushes anything that stands in its path. No one can come between her and her child. It makes me extremely happy to dedicate this award to all the mothers out there," she said.

The actor described "Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway" as one of the most special films of her career.

"Receiving this award at IIFA feels even more special as it validates the fact that 'Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway' made an impact globally in people's hearts. The film's success reaffirms the timeless power of storytelling and the universal language of maternal love and human resilience," she added.

Mukerji also thanked fans for going to the theatres to watch the film.

"A big thank you to my fans-your unconditional love and support mean the world to me. You've embraced every role, every character, every story I've had the good fortune to bring to life.

"Your belief in me is what makes me work harder and strive for the best.. moments like this are possible because of all your prayers. Thank you for always being there. Thank you for giving Mrs. Chatterjee a chance in the theatres when everything else seemed pretty gloomy. I share this honour with you today!"