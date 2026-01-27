Rani Mukerji is one for the ages: Ranbir Kapoor

New Delhi, Jan 27 (PTI) Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor says he always felt Rani Mukerji is one of the greatest actors in India and someone who has defined the industry through her work.

Ranbir fondly spoke about his "Saawariya" co-star, who recently completed 30 years in the industry. Following her debut in 1996, the actor is known for featuring in films such as "Kuch Kuch Hota Hai", "Hum Tum", and the "Mardaani" film series.

"Rani is the co-star of my first film 'Sawaariya', and she is the first person who told me that if I worked hard, I would go a long way. I will never forget that interaction because it gave me so much confidence when I needed it the most. I have seen her as a person closely, I have seen her work closely and have been bowled over by her grace, charm and brilliance," Ranbir said in a statement.

The actor noted Rani's choice of projects has shaped "how women are portrayed on the screen".

"It is really amazing to see the entire industry come forward to celebrate 30 years of her iconic legacy. I have always felt that Rani is one for the ages, one of the greatest ever actors in India and someone who has defined our industry through her work. Her choice of projects and roles have shaped how women are portrayed on the screen today," he said.

"Thank you Rani for the movies, the memories, the nostalgia and the powerhouse performances. She is an entertainer who has dedicated her life to make people happy and I don’t have words to describe the impact her films have had on me," he added.

Rani will next feature in "Mardaani 3", which is set to release on January 30. The film is directed by Abhiraj Minawala and produced by Aditya Chopra. While "Mardaani" exposed the grim realities of human trafficking and "Mardaani 2" explored the disturbing psyche of a serial rapist who challenged the system, "Mardaani 3" delves into another dark and brutal reality of our society, further strengthening the franchise's legacy of impactful, issue-based storytelling.