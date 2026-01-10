Rani Mukerji-starrer 'Mardaani 3' to release on January 30

New Delhi, Jan 10 (PTI) Production house Yash Raj Films (YRF) on Saturday said the third installment in the action thriller “Mardaani” franchise, fronted by Rani Mukerji, is set to release in theatres on January 30.

Directed by Abhiraj Minawala and produced by Aditya Chopra, the film was previously scheduled to release on February 27. The film will have Mukerji reprise her role of a cop Shivani Shivaji Roy.

Production banner shared the news with a post on its X handle. It featured the film's poster.

The poster featured the actor at the center with children standing behind her and "missing" tags written above them. "She won’t stop, until she rescues them all! #RaniMukerji is back as the fearless cop Shivani Shivaji Roy in #Mardaani3. Rescue begins in cinemas near you on 30th Jan," read the caption.

The first film of the franchise released in 2014, followed by another film in 2019. PTI