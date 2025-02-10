Ranveer Allahbadia's remark on parents and sex spark outrage, YouTuber apologises

New Delhi, Feb 10 (PTI) Influencer Ranveer Allahbadia has apologised for his controversial remark that led to many calling for a ban on his podcast and politicians, including Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and opposition leaders of the state, criticising him for exploiting freedom of speech.

Allahbadia -- who has over 600,000 followers on X, 4.5 million on Instagram and 10.5 million subscribers on his YouTube channel -- became one of the trending topics on social media after his comment on Samay Raina's YouTube reality show "India's Got Latent" gained traction.

On the comedy reality series, popular among today's youth for its edgy bordering on offensive content, Allahbadia asked a question to a contestant on parents and sex, which has been panned by many and led to a BJP functionary lodging a police complaint here against the makers, judges and participants of the show.

In an apology video on X on Monday, Allahbadia admitted that his comment was not only inappropriate, but also not funny.

"Comedy is not my forte. Just here to say sorry," the YouTuber, popularly known as BeerBiceps, said in the video.

"Many of you asked if this is how I wish to use my platform. Obviously, this is not how I wish to use my platform. I am not going to give any context, justification or reasoning behind whatever happened. I am just here for an apology. I, personally, had a lapse in judgement. It wasn't cool on my part." The social media influencer, who has been criticised for setting a bad example for the youth who are his primary audience, said he doesn't want to be the kind of person who takes responsibility lightly.

"Family is the last thing that I would ever disrespect. Need to use this platform better and that's been my learning from this whole experience. I promise to just get better. Have asked the makers of the video to remove the insensitive sections from the video and all I can say in the end is sorry. I hope you can forgive me as a human being," he said.

Maharashtra CM Fadnavis said though he hasn't seen the clip in question, he cautioned people about the limits of freedom of speech.

"Everyone has the freedom of speech but our freedom ends when we encroach upon the freedom of others... In our society, we have made some rules, it is absolutely wrong if someone violates them. Action should be taken against them," Fadnavis told reporters in Mumbai on Monday.

Writer-storyteller Neelesh Misra shared the controversial clip from the show on his X page, with his caption beginning with: "Meet the perverted creators who are shaping our country's creative economy." An official from National Commission for Women (NCW) said they were looking into the matter. Allahbadia was one of the online content creators who last year received a National Creators Award from Prime Minister Narendra Modi at an event in New Delhi. In the past, the podcaster partnered with the Digital India Corporation to interview a series of Cabinet Ministers.

Referring to Raina's show, Misra said this content is not designated as adult content.

"It can be seen with ease even by a child if the algorithm takes him or her there. The creators or the platform have zero sense of responsibility... Banal, crass, insensitive are words only for boring uncool people. These creators can say anything in the name of freedom of speech and get away with it," he further wrote.

Sharing Misra's post, Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate said: "This isn’t creative. It’s pervert. And we can’t normalise perverse behaviour as cool. The fact that this sick comment met loud applause must worry us all." Shiv Sena leader Raju Waghmare said using such language in the state of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was unacceptable.

"We warn him. We should not misuse the right of Freedom of Speech. Shiv Sena won’t tolerate it," Waghmare told PTI.

A user on X said Allahbadia doesn't deserve to be "respected and followed".

"So unfollowing will be a msg to him. Pls take a social act against the bad social star. Spread it. #Beerbiceps." Another said she has unsubscribed both Allahbadia and Raina.

One said influencers like Raina and Allahabadia are influencing youth negatively and distorting India's cultural values.

"Let's promote content that respects our heritage. #BeerBiceps #RanveerAllahbadia l #indiasgotlatent," she said. PTI RDS UZM BK BK BK