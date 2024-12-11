Ranveer Singh marks 14 yrs of debut film 'Band Baaja Baaraat': When my dreams became a reality

New Delhi: Bollywood star Ranveer Singh has marked the 14-year release anniversary of "Band Baaja Baaraat", his debut feature film which he said made his acting dreams a "reality".

The hit Hindi film, which released in theatres on December 10, 2010, is directed by Maneesh Sharma and produced by Yash Raj Films. It also starred Anushka Sharma.

"Band Baaja Baaraat" featured the actor in the role of Bittu, an unambitious, lazy Delhi man who teams up with a focused, driven woman Shruti (Anushka) to start a wedding planning company called 'Shaadi Mubarak'.

Ranveer, who has since then went on to become one of the most versatile performers in Hindi cinema, shared a video montage from the film on his Instagram Stories on Wednesday.

He captioned the post as: "14 years since Band Baaja Baaraat. When my dreams became a reality. #dreams #manifestations #blessings #gratitude."

Ranveer is also known for films such as "Ram-Leela", "Dil Dhadakne Do", "Gully Boy", "Bajirao Mastani", "Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani", and "Singham Again".

He is currently working on an untitled film with director Aditya Dhar.