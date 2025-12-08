Dhurandhar Box Office Collection

New Delhi: "Dhurandhar", headlined by Ranveer Singh, has earned Rs 160.15 crore at the worldwide box office in three days, the makers said on Monday.

Directed by Aditya Dhar of "Uri: The Surgical Strike" fame, the film released in theatres on December 5 and also features Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun, R Madhavan and Rakesh Bedi.

Madhavan shared the box office numbers on his Instagram handle. The post also had the day-wise breakdown of the film's collection on it.

"Dhurandhar" opened with Rs 28. 60 crore nett at the domestic box office and went on to earn Rs 33.10 crore and Rs 44.80 crore on the following days. The total collection of the film at the domestic box office stands at Rs 106.50 crore nett.

"India’s new obsession: Dhu…ran…dhar! Book your tickets now. Link in bio. #Dhurandhar Reigning In Cinemas Worldwide," read the caption of the post.

The film revolves around an underworld saga following a network of criminals, informants and operatives whose lives intersect, navigating covert operations, espionage and betrayals.

It is produced by Dhar and his brother Lokesh Dhar through their banner B62 Studios alongside Jyoti Deshpande of Jio Studios.