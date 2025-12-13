Ranveer Singh-starrer 'Dhurandhar' earns Rs 252.70 at box office

New Delhi, Dec 13 (PTI) "Dhurandhar", headlined by Ranveer Singh, has crossed the mark of Rs 250 crore nett at the box office, the makers said on Saturday.

Directed by Aditya Dhar of "Uri: The Surgical Strike" fame, the film released in theatres on December 5 and also features Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun, R Madhavan and Rakesh Bedi.

It has been produced by Dhar and his brother Lokesh Dhar through their banner B62 Studios alongside Jyoti Deshpande of Jio Studios.

Production banner shared the box office numbers on its official Instagram handle. The post comprised the film's poster with the box office numbers written over it.

The total collection of the film stands at Rs 252.70 crore nett.

"A fiery Friday at the box office."

The film revolves around an underworld saga following a network of criminals, informants and operatives whose lives intersect, navigating covert operations, espionage and betrayals.