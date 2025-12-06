New Delhi: "Dhurandhar", headlined by Ranveer Singh, has earned over Rs 20 crore nett at the domestic box office on the first day of its release.

Directed by Aditya Dhar of "Uri: The Surgical Strike" fame, the film released in theatres on Friday.

It also features Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun, R Madhavan and Rakesh Bedi alongside Singh.

"Dhurandhar" has collected Rs 28.60 nett at the domestic box office, according to a press statement.

The film revolves around an underworld saga following a network of criminals, informants and operatives whose lives intersect, navigating covert operations, espionage and betrayals.

It is produced by Dhar and his brother Lokesh Dhar through their banner B62 Studios alongside Jyoti Deshpande of Jio Studios.