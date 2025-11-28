Ranveer Singh to attend closing ceremony of IFFI 2025

Panaji, Nov 28 (PTI) Actor Ranveer Singh will attend the closing ceremony of the 56th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa, where he will promote his upcoming action thriller Dhurandhar, the makers announced on Friday.

A special showcase of the trailer is scheduled during the closing ceremony, set to take place at the Dr. Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Indoor Stadium in Panjim on Friday. It is expected to draw leading figures from the film industry.

Backed by Jio Studios and B62 Studios, "Dhurandhar" is billed as one of the major big-screen spectacles of 2025. The movie's first look was unveiled on Singh’s birthday in July, followed by a high-octane trailer earlier this month.

The makers have also released hit tracks such as the title song and "Ishq Jalakar – Karvaan".

Starring Singh in the lead, the film also features Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, R. Madhavan and Arjun Rampal in key roles.

It is written and directed by Aditya Dhar, who made his debut with the 2019 blockbuster "Uri: The Surgical Strike". He has also produced the project along with brother Lokesh Dhar and Jyoti Deshpande.

"Dhurandhar" is scheduled to be released in theatres across the country on December 5.