Rapper Badshah flouts traffic rules in Gurugram, police issue Rs 15,000 challan

Gurugram, Dec 17 (PTI) Gurugram Traffic Police has issued a challan of Rs 15,000 after a Mahindra Thar carrying popular rapper Badshah was found driving on the wrong side of the road, officials said on Tuesday.

The incident took place on the evening of December 15 when Badshah went to the Airia Mall on Sohana Road to make a special appearance in a concert by Punjabi singer Karan Aujla, police said.

The SUV in which the singer was present is registered in the name of Deepender Malik, a resident of Panipat.

Due to long traffic, the SUV, along with two other cars part of Badshah's convoy, drove on the wrong side of the road, catching the attention of some passersby who filmed the act.

As a video of the incident went viral on social media, the traffic police took note of it and issued a challan of Rs 15,000 on Monday.

"A challan has been issued and action has been taken for driving on the wrong side, rash driving, and playing loud music in the vehicle," a traffic inspector said.

The Gurugram Traffic Police later issued an official statement warning people that "if you drive on the wrong side, you will have to pay a heavy fine".

As per the statement, on December 15, a video of three cars driving on the wrong side to reach the Airia Mall was circulated widely on social media.

"During investigation, three vehicles were found travelling on the wrong side of the road. Rapper Badshah was seen getting down from one of the cars, which has been detected and challaned as per the rules under the Motor Vehicles Act. A search is on to detect the other two cars, and action will be taken as per the rules," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic), Virender Vij, said. PTI COR ARI