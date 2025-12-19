Rapper DIVINE unveils new album 'Walking On Water'

New Delhi, Dec 19 (PTI) Rapper and songwriter DIVINE on Friday released his fifth studio album, "Walking On Water", a 16-track testimonial chronicling his ascent from the streets of Mumbai to the global hip-hop arena.

The rapper, whose work includes tracks such as "Kohinoor", "Baazigar" and "Mirchi", had his breakthrough in 2015 with "Mere Gully Mein".

The latest album is the singer's most complete artistic statement yet—an ambitious, meticulously crafted body of work that merges spiritual conviction with street-hardened truth, expansive sonic exploration with the unmistakable swagger that has cemented his legacy, a press release said here.

Released via Gully Gang, the album features an elite roster of collaborators including artists like Hanumankind, Gurinder Gill, Riar Saab, MC Altaf, Sammohit and Kalyani Priyadarshan, producers ZZORAWAR, Stunnah Beatz and Phenom alongside bold reinterpretations of some of Bollywood’s most iconic tracks.

"This album is a declaration of evolution, dominance, reflection and spiritual grounding—celebrating everything I’ve built and everything I’ve survived. It’s an album for the streets. For the culture. For the believers. And for those who doubted," DIVINE said in a statement.

The tracks in the album include: "Walking on Water", "Doctor DIVINE", "Jungle Juice", "Late Knights", "Saucy", "Boom", "ABCD, "Doordarshan", "You & I", "Drama", "Homicide", "Rain -Sampling ‘Give Me Some Sunshine’", , "Tequila Dance", "Triple OG", "DADA - DIVINE, and "BOOM" DIVINE and Naezy were the inspiration behind Zoya Akhtar's hit film "Gully Boy". PTI ATR ATR BK BK