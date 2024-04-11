Rapper Ice Spice to make acting debut in Spike Lee's 'High and Low'

Los Angeles, Apr 11 (PTI) American rapper Ice Spice is set to make her acting debut with Spike Lee's English-language reinterpretation of Akira Kurosawa's crime thriller "High and Low".

Ice Spice has already started shooting for the film, which also stars Denzel Washington, reported entertainment news outlet Variety.

The singer, whose real name is Isis Naija Gaston, has collaborated with several popular artists including Nicki Minaj, Taylor Swift and Pink Pantheress. She got a breakthrough with her 2022 single "Munch (Feelin'U)".

The original film, directed by Kurosawa, was released in 1963. It starred Toshiro Mifune, Tatsuya Nakadai, Kyoko Kagawa, Takashi Shimura and Tatsuya Mihashi in the lead.

"High and Low" followed a shoe executive Kingo Gondo (Mifune) who was in the middle of a complex corporate takeover when his plans were derailed by the accidental kidnapping and ransom of his chauffeur's son, instead of his own son.

Lee's film will also star Jeffrey Wright and Ilfenesh Hadera.

The movie is a collaboration between Apple Original Films and A24.