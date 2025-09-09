Rare still images from ‘Pyaasa’, ‘Teesri Kasam’, 'Umrao Jaan' to be exhibited

Mumbai, Sep 9 (PTI) An exhibition honouring the work of late photographer Damodar Kamat, who shot production stills of big-ticket movies like “Pyaasa”, “Bandini”, “Sangam” and “Teesri Kasam”, will be held next week here.

The six-day exhibition, titled “Legacies: Edition 1– Timeless Frames: Photographic Journey Through Indian Cinema”, is curated by Parvez Damania and hosted by businessman Shivdutt Das’s Shivdutt Das Art Foundation.

It will kick-start from September 20, at Piramal NCPA Gallery in South Mumbai.

Kamat had founded Kamat Foto Flash in 1945, which today has built an archive of over 3,00,000 images. The images are stewarded by the third generation, Neha and Abhishek Kamat, who continue to preserve this legacy through digitisation and collaboration with scholars, filmmakers, and researchers through Kamat Foto Flash, according to a press release.

On display will be timeless frames from iconic films like “Pyaasa”, “Sangam”, “Umrao Jaan”, “Mera Naam Joker”, among many others.

Damania said the exhibition aims to give audiences an opportunity to relive the golden era of cinema and celebrate some of its most iconic moments.

“It has been an honour to understand and enjoy this showcase of Kamat Foto Flash & Damodar Kamat’s body of work. His photographs are not just stills; they are living documents that capture the soul of Indian cinema, which I've always been fascinated with,” he said in a statement.

Das said it is a privilege to host the exhibition around Kamat’s timeless frames and hopes that they remain a guiding light and a source of inspiration for the future generations.

“I’ve always believed that art and culture are integral to a nation’s identity. Shri Damodar Kamat, a proud Marathi son of the soil, has been an unsung hero who made remarkable contributions to Indian cinema and its visual history,” Das said.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, actors including Rekha, Zeenat Aman, Anil Kapoor, Ajay Devgn, Kajol, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are expected to grace their presence on the opening day. PTI KKP RB RB