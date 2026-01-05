Rasha Thadani celebrates one year of 'Uyi Amma': Grateful

New Delhi, Jan 5 (PTI) Bollywood actor Rasha Thadani penned a note on her social media and thanked the audience for appreciating her in the song "Uyi Amma" from her debut film "Azaad".

The 20-year-old actor shared behind-the-scenes videos from the shooting of her first song as it completed one year. The song was sung by Madhubanti Bagchi, with music by Amit Trivedi and lyrics by Amitabh Bhattacharya.

"1 year of 'Uyi Amma'. It found its way to you, and yall poured so much love into it.

Holding all that love so close, thanku to everyone that made this happen @pragyakapoor_ @gattukapoor @boscomartis And ofcourse @makeupbypompy @ashisbogi @alisha__behura @gulnaazz.u.khan the stars behind the camera. Ever grateful," she wrote in the caption.

Thadani made her acting debut in the period drama "Azaad" alongside Ajay Devgn's nephew Aaman Devgan. Directed by Abhishek Kapoor, the film also featured Diana Penty, Mohit Malik and Piyush Mishra.

It released in theatres on January 17, 2025.

The actor will next feature in "Laikey Laikaa" alongside Abhay Verma. The film is directed by Saurabh Gupta.