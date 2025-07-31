Rasha Thadani, Ibrahim Ali Khan turn showstoppers for JJ Valaya at India Couture Week finale

New Delhi, Jul 31 (PTI) Veteran designer JJ Valaya brought curtains down on the 2025 edition of the India Couture Week (ICW) with a spectacular showcase that saw newcomers Rasha Thadani and Ibrahim Ali Khan turning the showstoppers.

Valaya, the designer who almost always bases his creations on his excursions around the world, presented his latest collection, "East", on Wednesday night at the JW Marriott, New Delhi Aerocity.

The showcase opened with ace cricketer Abhishek Sharma walking down the ramp in an off-white kurta and churidar with heavy embroidery in pastel shades.

The collection was divided into three parts, which represented the layered charm of the Balkans, the calm elegance of the Far East, and the royal splendour of India - to create a showcase that fused together different cultures and eras, according to the collection note.

Models graced the ramp in richly embroidered lehengas in deep burgundy, rust orange, and ivory tones. Signature elements included bold striped dupattas, intricate metallic threadwork, and layered styling.

The menswear reflected a modern royal aesthetic with sharply tailored black sherwanis and minimal gold detailing.

Actor-couple Rahul Dev and Mugdha Godse made a surprise appearance during the show, walking together as the audience cheered for them.

Dev donned a black Indo-western outfit paired with a turban, while Godse wore a black flowy fusion gown.

A group of dancers, led by Kathak exponent Shivani Varma, performed a dance sequence, set to a contemporary rendition of Bulleh Shah’s verse “Raanjha Ranjha kar di ni main aape Ranjha hoi” before the next set, which unveiled a range of deep red bridal outfits, including saris and lehengas.

Rasha, daughter of Raveena Tandon and Anil Thadani, and Ibrahim, son of Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, came out towards the end.

Rasha, who made her acting debut with "Azaad" earlier this year, wore a deep-hued embroidered lehenga adorned with intricate resham thread work, antique gold metallic embroidery and bird motifs. It was paired with a fitted blouse and a striking fauna print dupatta.

Ibrahim complemented her in a classic black velvet sherwani with tonal embroidery, styled with voluminous dhoti pants. The actor debuted with "Nadaaniyaan" and recently appeared in "Sarzameen".

At the post show press conference, Rasha said the year 2025 has been a year of "firsts" for her.

"Since my childhood, I have seen my mom wear JJ Valaya (clothes), as we all know it. I have the iconic print and the belt, it’s something I have seen everyone wear. It’s so iconic. And to be able to be here in my first ramp walk and to be able to wear JJ Valaya... I feel so so grateful," the 20-year-old said.

Talking to PTI after the show, Valaya said the collection was called "East" as it is inspired by his journey to the eastern hemisphere of the planet.

"It was the Balkans, Paris and, of course, India and I picked up various nuances from different cultures and put them together in a unified collection.

"I am a strong believer of multiculturalism, I don't believe in drawing boundaries when it comes to artisans, craft and art. It has to come together to create a wonderful statement of beauty," Valaya said.

The colour red was extensively used in his bridal creations, reasserting its power in wedding couture.

For Valaya, red is the colour of India.

"At one point of time, and even today, you will find that the brides are divided between the reds and the pastels. So we do pastels but I celebrate red as a perennial, you cannot go wrong with this beautiful colour. What white is to Christian weddings, red is to Indian weddings," he said.

As a luxury label, Valaya said he wants to create masterpieces that stand the test of time.

"I want them to be passed down generations and for that we have to make sure that whatever we do, is somehow rooted in the past but is also very relevant to the present. To describe it in words is difficult, we just manage to do it somehow and I have been doing it for 33 years and will continue to do it," he added.

Asked about choosing Rasha and Ibrahim as showstoppers for his showcase, Valaya said he has known their parents for many years.

"Ibrahim is royalty and our brand is rooted in the spirit of royalty. And I used to dress Raveena all the time and even now so it was only natural that Rasha's first catwalk be mine," he said.

Valaya started his label in 1992 and quickly became known for blending traditional Indian craftsmanship with contemporary design, establishing himself as a pioneer in luxury fashion and couture.

What is the key to longevity in the world of fashion? According to Valaya, the most important aspect is to "love what you do".

"If you are not liking what you do, then you are going to be trying too hard every year to prove a point. You are not going to last too long because gimmicks fail.

"You have got to have that faith within you and keep pushing it and taking it to the nth level. That's what I try to do and I know I am very far away from perfection, so I have many more collections to make to reach there," he said.

The India Couture Week, an initiative of the Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI), was presented by Hyundai India in association with Reliance Brands. PTI RB RB RB