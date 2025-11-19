New Delhi: Actor Rasha Thadani is set to make her Telugu cinema debut with Ajay Bhupathi's upcoming film, tentatively titled "AB4".

Rasha is the daughter of Bollywood star Raveena Tandon and film distributor Anil Thadani. She made her acting debut in January with Abhishek Kapoor's directorial "Azaad".

The 20-year-old actor shared the news with a post on her Instagram handle on Tuesday.

The film will feature Rasha alongside Jaya Krishna Ghattamaneni, who is making his acting debut with the film.

Presented by Ashwin Dutt, the film is backed by Gemini Kiran under the banner of Chandamama Kathalu Pictures.

Rasha said she is excited to start her "new journey" and thanked the film's team for taking her on board.

"New beginnings, endless gratitude! Mee andari prema tho, I’m stepping into Telugu cinema. Thank you @dirajaybhupathi sir for this opportunity. Chala excited to start this journey! #AB4 #TeluguDebut. Presented by #AshwiniDutt. Produced by @geminikiran_official, under the @ckpicturesoffl banner. @vyjayanthimovies @swapnacinema @anandiartcreations," she wrote.

Besides "AB4", Rasha will also feature in "Laikey Laikaa" alongside "Munjya" fame Abhay Verma. Saurabh Gupta is directing the film.