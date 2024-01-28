Rashmika Mandanna completes shooting for Laxman Utekar's 'Chhava'

New Delhi, Jan 28 (PTI) Announcing a wrap on the film "Chhava", actor Rashmika Mandanna has thanked director Laxman Utekar and co-star Vicky Kaushal for their support.

Produced by Dinesh Vijan of Maddock Films, the film is reportedly a period action drama with Kaushal essaying the role of Maratha warrior Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj and Mandanna playing his wife Yesubai.

Mandanna, 27, shared the film update on her Instagram Story on Saturday.

"@laxman.utekar sir... I just wonder how can a man handle such a big set with at least 1500 working people with such calm and poise.

"Sir you have seen me as Yesubai when no one in the world could've even thought about this and I truly wonder how, and not just me. The whole country will wonder how.. but watching those visuals make me tear up.. you've gotten a performance out of me that I am excited for the world to watch," the "Animal" actor wrote.

Addressing Kaushal as 'Maharaj', Mandanna said she had a great time sharing the screen with the actor.

"It's been such a pleasure working with you. You are just tooooo warm and kind (except for the last day where you were just taking my case) but most days you were amazing. I am kidding. You are such a gem. I will always wish the best for you man. Was such a pleasure. Mom has told me to convey regards to you (sic)" she added in her post.

"Chhava" marks the second project for Kaushal and Utekar, who previously collaborated on 2023's hit family comedy "Zara Hatke Zara Bachke".

Mandanna's upcoming projects include "Pushpa: The Rule" and "The Girlfriend". PTI RDS RDS RDS