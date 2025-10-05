Rashmika Mandanna-starrer 'The Girlfriend' to release in November

New Delhi: "The Girlfriend", headlined by Rashmika Mandanna, is set to hit the big screen on November 7.

Written and directed by Rahul Ravindran, known for films such as “Chi La Sow” and “Manmadhudu 2”, the film is presented by veteran producer Allu Aravind of Geetha Arts and produced by Mass Movie Makers and Dheeraj Mogilineni Entertainment.

The film will release in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam languages.

Mandanna shared the news on her Instagram handle on Saturday.

The post featured the film's trailer along with the release date. "I know you guys have been waiting on this one, and here it isss. #TheGirlfriend in theatres from November 7th, 2025. In Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam. #TheGirlfriendOnNov7th #WhoIsYourType," read the caption.

Besides "The Girlfriend", Mandanna has a lineup of projects, including horror-comedy "Thamma" and "Cocktail 2".

In Maddock Films' "Thamma", she will feature alongside Ayushmann Khurrana. Directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, who helmed "Munjya", the film will release in theatres on October 21.

It also stars Paresh Rawal and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in pivotal roles.

She is also shooting for "Cocktail 2" with Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon. Homi Adajania will direct the film. Produced under Maddock Films, the production of the film started in August. It is written by Luv Ranjan.