Rasika Dugal-Arjun Mathur’s ‘Lord Curzon Ki Haveli’ to release in theatres on October 10

New Delhi, Oct 4 (PTI) Actor Rasika Dugal and Arjun Mathur-starrer “Lord Curzon Ki Haveli” is set to hit the big screen on October 10.

Directed by Anshuman Jha, who made his directorial debut with the film, "Lord Curzon Ki Haveli" is produced by Golden Ratio Films and First Ray Films and presented by Max Marketing Limited, according to a press release.

"During my younger days, my uncle and aunt would bring VHS tapes. So, I have seen a few films, and ‘Rope’ was the first one. There’s a similar trunk in that film, so the trunk stayed with me. This film is an out-and-out thriller for our audiences who don’t really get to taste black comedies," Jha said in the statement.

"The films that I think of are 'Delhi Belly' and 'Blackmail' when it comes to black comedy thrillers made in Indian cinema. The effort was to make a pure genre film, and I’m grateful to our five actors, including Zoha Rahman - for trusting the script. The workshopping was magic with them, and we discovered a lot throughout our course of filming. Everything that I have learned from them while directing this film is magic which the audience can experience in cinemas this October," he added.

It is written by Bikas Mishra.

Dugal said, "There’s nothing more exciting than being put into a room with four other brilliant actors and being left to do what you want to do with some direction. I think Anshuman did a fantastic job when it comes to directing this film. When you have great actors to work with, then it’s a treat you cannot say no to." Mathur said he didn't understand the film's script initially but agreed to it as he found it to be different and filled with nuance. “I didn’t quite understand the script when I read it first. Primarily, I gave it a nod just because of that! It was different and out of the ordinary and filled with nuance. Performing in this film helped me understand it better.” The film had its world premiere at Melbourne and was the only Indian Film at Europe's biggest genre film festival - Razor Reel Flanders, last year. It also bagged the 'Best Director' award at the prestigious UK Asian Film Festival in 2024 in London for Anshuman.

Actors Paresh Pahuja, Zoha Rahman and Tanmay Dhanania round off the cast of the film.