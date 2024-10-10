Ratan Tata made one foray into the movies, co-produced Bachchan starrer 'Aetbaar'

New Delhi, Oct 10 (PTI) Ratan Tata, the former Tata Group chairperson who headed the empire famously known for its salt to software imprint on Indian lives, made just one foray into the entertainment industry. And it didn't work.

"Aetbaar", co-produced by Tata Infomedia and Cutting Edge Entertainment Productions, tanked at the box office. Inspired by the 1996 Hollywood movie "Fear", the psychological thriller starred Amitabh Bachchan, John Abraham and Bipasha Basu and was directed by Vikram Bhatt.

On Thursday, as the country bid adieu to the industrialist and philanthropist who died at the age of 86 in a Mumbai hospital, the film's team mourned his passing away. "Just came to learn of the passing of Shri Ratan Tata .. was working very late... a most respected , humble yet visionary leader of immense foresight and great resolve .. Spent some wonderful moments with him, during several humanitarian Campaigns we were involved in together .. My prayers," Bachchan wrote on his blog.

In a separate post on Instagram, the megastar hailed Tata for his "humility, his great resolve, his vision and his determination to accomplish the very best for the Nation".

Abraham, who shares a love for dogs with Tata, remembered the business icon with warmth and affection.

"Had the honour of spending time with a man who inspired me and gave me to believe that making society a better place is my calling. He was kind to humans and animals alike...

"I hope some of us can follow in your shadow... I will.. Will miss you #RatanTata," he wrote on X.

"Thank you sir for your contributions and always being so simple and full of empathy for all. World will miss you, rip #SirRatanTata. Om Shanti," Basu posted on her Instagram Stories.

Actor Supriya Pilgaonkar, who played Bachchan's wife in "Aetbaar", also paid tribute to Tata on her Instagram Stories.

"Sir Ratan Tata The one who actually made the difference and will continue to do so through the teachings of life that he lived!! "Just realised I acted in a movie which was co produced by the legendary Sir Ratan Tata, his only Bollywood venture! Happy to be a tiny part of anything that had your name attached sir," she said.

Years before he produced "Aetbaar", Tata was the first guest on actor-host Simi Garewal's popular chat show "Rendezvous with Simi Garewal" in 1997.

"I have always been fond of all types of music. I love jazz and classical. I have been watching TV a bit of late. I watch films on TV. I have not been to the theatre in ages... My Hindi has improved even since I watched Hindi films," he said but couldn't remember any names.

Tata, who was always understated and rarely called attention to himself, also said he finds Hindi films too violent for his taste.

"They are all so violent. There's more ketchup (referring to the fake blood in films) that's spread in Hindi movies than there are in all the restaurants in Bombay," he said.

"I'm very irritating to be around when I'm watching television. I'm impatient. I watch four-five channels at the same time," he added.

In an old note, posted on Garewal's official website, the host said Tata was her "first friend in Mumbai".

"We had both just returned from abroad into terra incognita; both at the threshold of an uncharted world that lay ahead. Decades of triumphs later, Ratan's intrinsic personality hadn't changed: a man with a commanding presence yet a disarming diffidence.

"Still shy, still reticent, but ever articulate and gracious. At work he is a corporate visionary; away from the office - a recluse. In a distracted era of moral ambiguities, Ratan's integrity and values have never wavered - and I admire that the most in him For a man who stays clear from the flash- bulb glare of fame, it was generous of Ratan to be my very first guest in 'Rendezvous with Simi Garewal'," she posted.

During the filming of the episode, Tata won "loads of admirers", Garewal said.

"My crew was floored by his lack of pretense. I remember he shook hands with each of them before leaving in his Maruti!!" she said.