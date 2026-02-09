Ratpack Stories teams up with Mad Man Films for two feature films

New Delhi, Feb 9 (PTI) Banners Ratpack Stories, part of Collective Studios and Mad Man Films, are set to collaborate on two feature films, which will be directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat (Kill) and Saket Chaudhry of "Hindi Medium" fame.

The collaboration brings together Mad Man Films, founded by producer Madhu Mantena, and Ratpack Stories, led by Kshitij Mehta, with the partnership supported by the Collective Artists Network ecosystem.

Both films are currently in development and are expected to span distinct genres, with a focus on director-driven storytelling and strong theatrical appeal, according to a press release.

Vijay Subramaniam, founder and group CEO of Collective Artists Network, said the collaboration reflects Collective’s focus on "enabling long-term creative partnerships".

"Bringing together Mad Man Films and Ratpack Stories allows us to support ambitious producers and filmmakers while building scalable, creator-first content ecosystems," Subramaniam said in a statement.

Madhu Mantena, founder of Mad Man Films, added, “Collective, under our founder Vijay’s leadership, is pushing boundaries in ways no Indian media company has before. The true scale of what he’s building will become clear in the coming years, and I’m excited to be part of that journey.

"After exiting Phantom last year, building a film production company from scratch again has been very intense and at times, lonely. Therefore I am very excited and happy that over the past few months, Kshitij and I have been collaborating on several films, he’s an outstanding producing partner. I'm confident this partnership will lead to some exceptional work.” The details about the films are being kept under wraps Kshitij Mehta, partner at Collective Artists Network, said, “We have been collaborating creatively with Mad Man Films over the past few months, and formalising this partnership felt like a natural next step. With filmmakers like Nikhil and Saket, our shared intent is to back bold, distinctive stories that connect strongly with audiences.” PTI ATR ATR ATR