Raveena Tandon calls out men filming Katrina Kaif during holy dip at Maha Kumbh: This is disgusting

New Delhi: Actor Raveena Tandon says she is "disgusted" by the actions of a man who filmed Bollywood star Katrina Kaif during her holy dip at the Triveni Sangam at the Maha Kumbh, invading what was meant to be a "peaceful" moment for the latter.

Katrina, who is married to "Chhaava" star Vicky Kaushal, accompanied her mother-in-law Veena Kaushal to Prayagraj on February 24.

Raveena was also in the holy city the same day and attended the evening aarti ceremony with actor-daughter Rasha Thadani and Katrina.

In a purported video circulating on social media, the man can be seen shooting Katrina as she was taking the holy dip.

"Ye main hoon, ye mera bhai hai aur ye Katrina Kaif (this is me, that is my brother and that's Katrina Kaif)" he says in the clip as other men around him roar with laughter and close in to catch a glimpse of Katrina.

The same video was shared on Instagram on Saturday by an entertainment news portal on which Raveena commented: "This is disgusting. These kind of people spoil a moment that is supposed to be peaceful and meaningful (sic)" A section of users also called out the men for their "embarrassing" behaviour.

"Very bad... Mass bullying," said a user.

"This is disrespect in so many ways (sic)," wrote another.

"It’s embarrassing," read a comment.

According to reports, a series of videos recorded from drones circulated online last week where Katrina could be seen getting mobbed as she was trying to make her way out of the water after performing the ritual.

Several actors like Vicky Kaushal, Sonali Bendre, Guru Randhawa, Juhi Chawla, Anupam Kher, Preity Zinta, Akshay Kumar and Rajkummar Rao also attended the Maha Kumbh, which concluded on February 26.